Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Short Interest Update

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

SOLVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solvay currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SOLVY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. 1,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.35. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

