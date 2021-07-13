Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.15. Approximately 9,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.