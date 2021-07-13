Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Trading Down 1.3%

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $24.63. 8,805 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.