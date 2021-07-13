South Dakota Investment Council Has $202.47 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,657,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,826 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.4% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Apple were worth $202,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $4,546,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

AAPL stock opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $146.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.47. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

