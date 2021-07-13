Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 666,532 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05.

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RIBS)

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc does not have significant business operations. Previously, it owned and managed restaurants in Colorado. The company was formerly known as Bourbon Brothers Holding Corporation and changed its name to Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc in March 2015. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.