Spark Networks (LOV) versus The Competition Critical Review

Spark Networks (NYSE: LOV) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Spark Networks to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spark Networks and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Spark Networks Competitors 259 1009 1555 86 2.50

As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential downside of 15.28%. Given Spark Networks’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spark Networks has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spark Networks and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Networks $233.04 million -$46.61 million -19.92 Spark Networks Competitors $752.66 million $48.45 million 5.51

Spark Networks’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Spark Networks. Spark Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Spark Networks has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark Networks’ peers have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.2% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Spark Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Networks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Networks N/A N/A N/A Spark Networks Competitors -92.43% -63.20% -6.19%

Summary

Spark Networks peers beat Spark Networks on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc. brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

