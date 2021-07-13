SparkPoint Fuel Price Hits $0.0680 on Top Exchanges (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0680 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $302,160.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00114656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00159037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,766.33 or 0.99966355 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.43 or 0.00956241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002813 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.