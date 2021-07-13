Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.23 million and approximately $891,821.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00113941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00159098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,757.06 or 1.00268906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.82 or 0.00963650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002815 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

