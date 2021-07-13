SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Increased by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,040 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.5% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.99% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $119,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757,036 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,089 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,913 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42,244.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,521,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,475,000 after buying an additional 3,513,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 62,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,122. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

