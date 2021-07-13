Spectiv (SIG) Market Cap Tops $30,342.61

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Spectiv coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00050712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.08 or 0.00811106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Spectiv Coin Profile

Spectiv is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.