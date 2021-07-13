Spectre.ai Utility Token Price Tops $0.0128 on Major Exchanges (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market capitalization of $313,237.94 and approximately $112.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded down 59.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.10 or 0.00889305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CRYPTO:SXUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

