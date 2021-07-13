Spectris (LON:SXS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spectris plc (LON:SXS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,362 ($43.92). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,359 ($43.89), with a volume of 116,030 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SXS. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Spectris alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,608.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -230.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.