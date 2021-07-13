Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 760.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,322,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SGSI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 94,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25. Spectrum Global Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

