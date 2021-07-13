Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 760.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,322,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SGSI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 94,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25. Spectrum Global Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.
About Spectrum Global Solutions
Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.