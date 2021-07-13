SPINDLE (SPD) Price Tops $0.0001

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $266,935.69 and approximately $155.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SPINDLE

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

