SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Up 28,200.0% in June

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 28,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,777,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SPONF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,273. SponsorsOne has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.

Get SponsorsOne alerts:

SponsorsOne Company Profile

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to one engagement between corporations to users in social networks. It also operates SponsorCoin, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of the smart, social media marketing campaigns, and facilates transactions through its e-commerce platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and users using its digital currency SponsorCoin; and SponsorCoin and cash, a currency used to compensate the users for interacting, engaging, and creating social media content around a brands campaign.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SponsorsOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SponsorsOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.