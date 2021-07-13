Sportcash One (SCONEX) Market Capitalization Reaches $315,240.05

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded up 25% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Sportcash One coin can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sportcash One has a total market cap of $315,240.05 and $49,882.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00114469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00153211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,489.16 or 0.99962610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.69 or 0.00934384 BTC.

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sportcash One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sportcash One using one of the exchanges listed above.

