Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Sprout Social posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,229. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $95.75.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $230,040.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,705 shares of company stock valued at $19,244,608.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

