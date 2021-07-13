Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NYSE:SFM) CMO Gilliam Phipps Sells 2,364 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NYSE:SFM) CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08.

Shares of NYSE:SFM traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,059. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

