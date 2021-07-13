srnArt Gallery Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,517.00 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $607,008.22 and approximately $3,517.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00041688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00112363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00152858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,693.99 or 0.99525452 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.80 or 0.00928862 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

