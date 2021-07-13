Stabilize (STBZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $123,525.92

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Stabilize coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stabilize has a market capitalization of $123,525.92 and approximately $525.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stabilize has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stabilize

Stabilize (CRYPTO:STBZ) is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. Stabilize’s official website is www.stabilize.finance . Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

Stabilize Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stabilize directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stabilize should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stabilize using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

