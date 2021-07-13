Stably USD Achieves Market Cap of $847,954.66 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Stably USD has a total market cap of $847,954.66 and $13,132.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.64 or 0.00884152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,829,090 coins and its circulating supply is 857,458 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

