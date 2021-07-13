STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $41.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. STAG Industrial traded as high as $39.69 and last traded at $39.46, with a volume of 8401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.08.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

