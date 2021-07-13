StakedZEN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,010.00 (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One StakedZEN coin can currently be bought for about $55.30 or 0.00170160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StakedZEN has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $7,010.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StakedZEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00114469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00153211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,489.16 or 0.99962610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.69 or 0.00934384 BTC.

StakedZEN Coin Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 30,697 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakedZEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakedZEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StakedZEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakedZEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.