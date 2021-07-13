Stakinglab Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $924.46 and $5.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00022938 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003449 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001385 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

