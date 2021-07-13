Stamps.com (NYSE:STMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NYSE:STMP) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 320,031 shares.The stock last traded at $323.80 and had previously closed at $322.35.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,961.

Stamps.com Company Profile (NYSE:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.