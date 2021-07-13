Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 456.20 ($5.96). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 454.80 ($5.94), with a volume of 4,132,827 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STAN shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 534.40 ($6.98).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 488.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.74.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total value of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered Company Profile (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

