Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 534.89 ($6.99).

A number of brokerages have commented on STAN. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

LON STAN opened at GBX 454.80 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 488.77. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The firm has a market cap of £14.19 billion and a PE ratio of 22.74.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

