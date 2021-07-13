Standard Protocol (STND) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001072 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $106,983.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00043487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00118814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00155400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,523.39 or 0.99979762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.11 or 0.00953308 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.