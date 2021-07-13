Stantec (NYSE:STN) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.31. 3,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,983. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter worth $590,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth $291,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Stantec by 12.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,263,000 after acquiring an additional 544,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 25.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.