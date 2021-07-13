Star Peak Energy Transition (NASDAQ:STPK) Trading 2.9% Higher

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:STPK)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.61. Approximately 1,043,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,843,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

Get Star Peak Energy Transition alerts:

In other Star Peak Energy Transition news, Director Michael C. Morgan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition by 88.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition by 143.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $133,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $246,000.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.