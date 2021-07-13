Stealth Trading Down 11.7% This Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Stealth has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.0881 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $3.42 million and $647.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001121 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00048377 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00037280 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,757,009 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

