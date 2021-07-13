Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,639,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,033 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.19% of Steel Connect worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 235.3% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

NASDAQ STCN opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.01.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.