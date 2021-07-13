Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stake Lowered by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics accounts for 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 713.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 37,719 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.67. 15,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.92.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

