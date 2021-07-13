Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$34.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.00.

Shares of STLC stock traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 119,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,877. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$7.27 and a 52-week high of C$39.01.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

