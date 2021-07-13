Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) EVP Stephen Cory White Sells 1,390 Shares

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.72. 187,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -542.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

