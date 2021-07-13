Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 6,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of STL stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $44,872,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,871,000 after purchasing an additional 986,117 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 715,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 669,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

