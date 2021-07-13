stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Down 14% This Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $47.74 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $1,980.84 or 0.06081150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 637,477 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

