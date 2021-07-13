stETH (STETH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00044127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00115377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00158602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,825.59 or 0.99810899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00955158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002805 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

