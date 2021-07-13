Steven A. Osterberg Buys 125,000 Shares of Timberline Resources Co. (NYSE:TLRS) Stock

Timberline Resources Co. (NYSE:TLRS) VP Steven A. Osterberg purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.

Shares of TLRS stock remained flat at $$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,555. Timberline Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

