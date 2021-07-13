Steven A. Osterberg Buys 125,000 Shares of Timberline Resources Co. (NYSE:TLRS) Stock

Timberline Resources Co. (NYSE:TLRS) VP Steven A. Osterberg purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.
Shares of TLRS stock remained flat at $$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,555. Timberline Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Timberline Resources
