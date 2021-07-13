Steven Gregory Kidd Sells 1,383 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:STXB) Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:STXB) Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $31,891.98.

On Friday, May 21st, Steven Gregory Kidd sold 50,133 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $1,155,565.65.

NYSE STXB opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

