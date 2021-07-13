Stifel Financial Corp Buys 36,577 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,577 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $1,855,355.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,139,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,563,876.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 167,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,396,194.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,137,037 shares in the company, valued at $603,402,369.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,991,854 shares of company stock worth $28,794,132. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

