Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.53 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 282,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.