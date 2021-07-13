Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $715,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

BATS COWZ opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.