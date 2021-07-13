Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,998 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,198 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,497,000 after acquiring an additional 344,134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $44,594,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,375,000 after buying an additional 88,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 745,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $21,414,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. raised shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

