Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WSPOF has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

OTCMKTS WSPOF traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $121.02. 328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.19. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $121.02.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

