StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.85. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 127,646 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $331.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.18.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter.

In other StoneMor news, Director Andrew Axelrod bought 5,522,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,150,010.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STON. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneMor in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in StoneMor by 4,676.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in StoneMor in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in StoneMor in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneMor in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

