Streamity One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (STM)

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Streamity has a market cap of $794,771.24 and $1.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Streamity has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00050712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.08 or 0.00811106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Streamity Coin Profile

Streamity (STM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Streamity’s total supply is 76,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,987,749 coins. The official message board for Streamity is medium.com/@streamityorg . Streamity’s official Twitter account is @streamityorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Streamity is stm.club

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamity is a decentralized Exchange for cryptocurrency and fiat. It allows users to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them as well as to convert them to the available Fiat pairs. The STM token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It serves as the internal currency of the platform, meaning that payment for all project services will be made with STM tokens. “

Buying and Selling Streamity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

