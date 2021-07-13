Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $264.92 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $176.56 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

