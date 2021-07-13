Sumo Logic, Inc. (NYSE:SUMO) CEO Sells $1,180,888.00 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NYSE:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,180,888.00.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Ramin Sayar sold 140,478 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $2,992,181.40.

NYSE:SUMO opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.