Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a $34.74 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Sun Country Airlines stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,125. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

